Watch: Qatar score their third goal against DPR Korea with a well constructed counter attack in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

DPR Korea enjoyed a spell of pressure after Qatar went 2 goals to the good early on in the match, but the net bulged yet again in their goal as Qatar orchestrated a sweeping counter attack to perfection.

It was DPR Korea pressing in the Qatari half but some good play under pressure followed by a searching ball to Akram Hassan Afif down the left wing sees the skillful winger lift the ball to the far post after he sees the Korean keeper caught in no man’s land.

Boualem Khoukhi is there to head home.