Qatar land a quick one-two to DPR Korea as they score their second goal just a minute after their first, with the same man Almoez Ali on target with a neat finish.

This time, the thrust comes from the right wing as Hasan Al Haydos delivers a ball to the near post that Almoez Ali does brilliantly to get in front of the defender to meet.

The finish is also sure and leaves the DPR korea ‘keeper with little that he can do to prevent it.