Qatar’s 22-year-old striker Almoez Ali was one fire scoring four goals to decimate DPR Korea 6-0 in Group E of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium in Al Ain on Sunday.

Almoez, who plays for Al-Sadd in the Qatar Stars League, scored in the 9th and 11th minutes to give Qatar an early cushion and what followed was a demolition. Boualem Khoukhi made it 3-0 before half-time and then Almoez scored another two before the hour-mark. Abdelkarim Hassan rounded off the scoring with a sixth in the 68th minute.

Qatar, who had defeated Lebanon 2-0 in their opening game, once again had a good start as speedy winger Akram Afif and Hassan Al-Haydos gave early problems for North Korean defenders along the both wings. And it was thanks to their two wingers that they found the early openings to hurt their East Asian opponents.

Afif, who plays for Al-Sadd on loan from La Liga club Villarreal, found some space on the left side with a drop of his shoulder and managed to deliver a good cross to Almoez who had the time to take a touch and fire the shot past goalkeeper Ri Myong-guk to make it 1-0.

Two minutes later, Almoez had his second of the day and this time, the assist came from the right wing. It was captain Al-Haydos who got to the end of cross-field ball and lashed in a cross to the legs of the 22-year-old striker who did well to turn the ball into goal with a smart back heel.

The Chollima who looked stunned in the early minutes of game managed to gain some composure in patches and threatened to cause problems for the Qataris. In the 22nd minute, Ri Un-chol fired over the goal after some good buildup play before a Kim Song-gi header from a corner almost fell kindly for Park Kwang-ryong in the 31st minute.

Qatar’s quick switches of play were causing problems for the North Koreans and the Maroons went 3-0 up just before half-time when goalkeeper Ri came out to collect a long ball, but Afif, first to the ball, lifted his cross over the DPR Korea custodian to Boualem Khoukhi to head it in to an open goal!

Almoez completed his hattrick, the first of the 2019 Asian Cup, as he slotted past the goalkeeper in the 55t minute after Afif found the striker inside the area — the Al-Sadd winger also bringing up a hattrick of assists in the process. There was barely any time to blink when the Qatari striker found his fourth of the day becoming the fastest to four goals in an Asian Cup match.

There was time for a sixth and it was 2018 Asian Footballer of the Year Abdelkarim Hassan who capped off the day with a goal from the full-back position — Afif of course with the assist yet again! DPR Korea were down to 10 men when Jong Il-gwan in the 90th minute, but that was less of an embarrassment than the scoreline for the East Asians.

DPR KOREA: Ri Myong-guk, Ri Il-jin, Kim Chol-bom, Kim Song-gi (Ri Thong-il 77′), Sim Hyon-jin, Ri Un-chol, Rim Kwang-hyok (Ri Yong-jik 63′), Kim Yong-il (Ri Hyok-chol 43′), Kim Kyong-hun, Jong Il-gwan, Pak Kwang-ryong

QATAR: Saad Al Sheeb, Abdelkarim Hassan (Ali Hassan Afif 80′), Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Ro-Ro (Hamid Ismaeil 74′), Boualem Khoukhi, Assim Omer Madibo (Ahmed Fathy 71′), Abdelaziz Hatem, Akram Hassan Afif, Hasan Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali