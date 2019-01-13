Watch: Qatar open the scoring early against DPR Korea in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

It just took a little over 8 minutes for Qatar to convert their early dominance into a goal as Almoez Ali scores after the irrepressible Akram Hassan Afif runs riot down the left wing.

Right from the onset of the match, DRP Korea couldn’t deal with Afif’s spark and creativity down the left wing and it didn’t take long for him to create something of real note as he skipped past the Korean full back before picking out Ali in the six yard box with a pin point cross.

Ali does well to position his body in a way that he can find the right bottom corner of the net.