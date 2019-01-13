AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 talking points as Qatar hammer DPR Korea 6-0

With Qatar sealing qualification to the next round of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 following a 3-0 win over DPR Korea, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

Almoez Ali scored two goals in two minutes to put DPR Korea two-down as early as the 10th minute, before Khoukhi added a third in the 43rd minute to seal the game before half-time. Almoez completed his hat-trick in the 55th minute and grabbed a fourth on the 60th minute before Hassan added further gloss on the scoreline by making it 6-0 in the 66th minute.

1) Qatar’s kamikaze start

Despite the clock barely even having ticked to the 5 minute mark, Qatar’s intent was there for all to see. Playing in front of an almost-empty stadium, the 2022 World Cup hosts were putting on a show, with Akram Afif especially threatening on the left wing with his mazy dribbling. They almost had their reward on the 4th minute, but for some last-ditch defending by the North Korea and a belated offside flag. It was an ominous start from the North Korean point of view – a clear sign of things to come.

2) Two goals in two minutes blow North Koreans away

Qatar’s fast start had already created an impression on their opponents, who were backing into their own halves more than ever and they soon paid the price for not taking the game to the Qataris. The lethal Afif delivered a pin-point cross to striker Almoez in the 8th minute and the forward made no mistake, tucking the ball towards the right-hand-side for Qatar’s opening goal, before capitalizing from another delivery, this time from the right – scoring with a beautifully improvised flick for his second goal of the night, putting his side two up just 10 minutes 10.

3) Four-goal Almoez and Afif too good for the Chollima

While the entire Qatar team seemed a notch above their opponents, two players who stood out in particular were striker Almoez Ali and winger Akram Afif. With his array of tricks and flicks, Afif was a joy to watch on the left-hand side and made it seem almost like a training session at times – setting up three goals with three equally sublime pieces of skill. Almoez’s movement, meanwhile, was a constant menace for the North Koreans, who couldn’t get close to him throughout – his two goal blitz putting the game to bed as early as the 10th minute – going on to complete his hat-trick in the 55th minute before scoring an unprecedented 4th in the 60th.

4) North Korea miles behind six-goal Qatar and the rest of Asia’s elite

Having given the nation hope by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2010 in Brazil, it has since been a downward descent for the North Koreans whose dismal performance in the tournament shows just how far they have fallen since their unrivalled achievement 9 years back. While Qatar seem to be going all out in their preparations for the 2022 World Cup – putting on a show and scoring 6 to go top of the group, the North Koreans are on the other edge of the spectrum and will only slide further downwards if their descent isn’t urgently arrested.

5) One-sided Group E a closed affair!

In what is turning out to be one of the most one-sided affairs in the group stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Group E’s fate appears to be sealed even before the start of the final match-day. North Korea and Lebanon are near-certainties to go home, languishing at the bottom with 0 points, separated merely by their negative goal differences and while there has been a good show of strength from the gulf-sides Saudi Arabia and Qatar, it’s also a sad indictment of how far behind the smaller sides in Asia are behind the elite.