LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Oman vs Japan

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group F encounter between Oman and Japan.

Both the sides have had contrasting starts to their Asian Cup campaigns and while Japan are on the top of the group, Oman are at the bottom. Interestingly, however, both their matches saw quite a few goals.

While Japan came from 1-0 down against Turkmenistan to register a 3-2 win in what was an improved second-half performance from the Blue Samurai, Oman lost 2-1 against Uzbekistan courtesy a late goal from Shomurodov.

Pre-tournament favourites Japan will be expected to bag another three points tonight from the encounter but Oman have everything to play for here as a defeat could bring their Asian Cup campaign to a premature end.

Therefore, we are set for an interesting match-up tonight and you can follow all the action LIVE here!