LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – DPR Korea vs Qatar

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group E encounter between DPR Korea and Qatar.

The second round of matches of the Group E, consisting of Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and DPR Korea, will see the latter two take on the field against each other in their respective second matches of the tournament.

On Saturday, 12th January, Saudi Arabia registered their second win of the tournament by condemning Lebanon to their second defeat and moving top of the group. Qatar are second on the group with three points after having gotten the better of The Cedars in their opening match.

DPR Korea, on the other hand, were handed a heavy 4-0 defeat by Saudi Arabia in their first match of the tournament. If the North Korean team wish to qualify for the knockouts, this match is it as if they go on to lose this one as well, their tournament will be all but over.

While Qatar, if they win again tonight, will book a spot for themselves in the round of 16. Follow all the LIVE updates from the match here.