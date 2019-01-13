AFC Asian Cup 2019: Who is India’s highest valued star at the competition?

Much to everyone’s surprise, India began their 2019 AFC Asian Cup campaign on a bright note. The Blue Tigers thrashed ASEAN giants Thailand by 4-1, to register their first Asian Cup win in five decades. Several players made a mark on the match, and we see who has the highest market value of them all, in the competition.

Despite a 2-0 defeat to hosts UAE in their second game, India remain on track to qualify for the next round of the AFC Asian Cup. Nevertheless, the Blue Tigers put up a brilliant display in both their matches so far, with several key players shining on one of the biggest stages.

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring for his team in this year’s competition, when he dispatched a penalty against Thailand in the first half. Chhetri scored again in the same match, racking up 66 international goals in the process, 2 more than Lionel Messi.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that it is the skipper himself, who is India’s highest valued player at this year’s AFC Asian Cup. According to Transfermarkt.com, Chhetri is currently valued at 275,000 Euros, higher than any of his teammates.

Giving Chhetri close competition for the top spot is another Indian forward, Jeje Lalpekhlua. Jeje has so far been used as a substitute by the head coach Stephen Constantine in both of India’s matches and has one goal to his name. The ‘Mizo Sniper’, as they call him, is valued at 250,000 Euros.

Meanwhile, centre back Sandesh Jhingan and forward Jackichand are both tied for the third position with 125,000 Euros each to their name. While a barrage of players including Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Anas Edathodika, and Rowlin Borges are valued at 100,000 Euros each.

