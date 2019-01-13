AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran coach wants team to step up against Iraq

Following their 2-0 win over Vietnam, IR Iran now face Iraq in their final AFC Asian Cup 2019 clash in the group stages.

The Group D battle will determine who finishes the group at the top of the table and IR Iran coach Carlos Queiroz believes this battle against Iraq is very important.

Speaking to AFC, “In football, the next game is always the most important one, and the match against Iraq is a crucial one for us,” declared the Portuguese tactician.

“Everything we do will now revolve around the match against Iraq, as we need to be fully focused to play against them. Both teams will be fighting to finish first in the group, as well as [maintaining] their reputation.

“We will of course try everything we can to be better than them.”

Sardar Azmoun scored a brace against Vietnam in their last match but Queiroz believes the whole team needs to step up to beat Iraq and possibly be the champions of the competition.

“I believe that you need to have your entire squad ready to make a contribution at any moment,” he revealed.

“You can win games with starting line-ups, but you win championships with squads. My duty as a coach is to keep the 23 players positive and with a constructive attitude.”

On the other hand, AFF Suzuki Cup champions Vietnam may have a hard time progressing through but coach Park Sang-heo revealed they are not lacking with hope to make it through.

“Today we saw that Iran were much stronger than us, it was very difficult for us to compete with them,” he said.

“It is not easy to achieve the high level required [at the AFC Asian Cup] in such a short period. However, this competition is a great experience, my team is getting better and their future is a bright one.

“I think it will not be easy to qualify for the next round by our own efforts as we can only get a maximum of three points. But we are going to do our absolute best and we really hope to get three points in the next match.”