AFC Asian Cup 2019: We are united and ready to fight against Bahrain – India’s Sunil Chhetri

With an all-important match against Bahrain in the horizon, India need to get the win in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match if they want to move on in the knockout stages.

At the moment, they are second in Group A behind United Arab Emirates after losing 2-0 against the heavyweights. They now turn their attention to Bahrain and skipper Sunil Chhetri knows exactly what is at stake.

He said: “We are still in the running. We are ready to face Bahrain. As a team, we are united. We are ready to fight. That’s our game plan against Bahrain.”

Head coach Stephen Constantine echoed his star’s sentiments, saying: “We have to pick ourselves up and get ready for the next game. We need to aim for a win and get something from that game. Hopefully, we can get the result to qualify.”

Against the tournament hosts, India had a lot of chances to score but ultimately missed and found themselves down two goals.

Constantine shared what he told his players after the match, saying: “I said to the boys you did not lose this game. You have shown what you are capable of. Even they (UAE players) were surprised and did not believe that we were this good.

“We are only going to get better with this kind of games. The team has an average age of 25. The players will get only better from here. We had four clear chances to score but UAE scored with the half chance they had.”

Chhetri said: “It was a tight game. If we could have taken our chances it could have been different. UAE are a good side, and they converted their chances.”