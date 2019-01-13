AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI : Oman V Japan

Japan are looking to continue their unbeaten run in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as they battle Oman in an Group F clash.

At the moment, Japan find themselves atop the table after a 3-2 win over Turkmenistan while Oman are looking to get their first points on the board after losing 2-1 to Uzbekistan in their 2019 curtain-raiser.

Expect these two nations to try and get maximum points over the other, and we take a look at the possible starting XI for both squads.

OMAN – 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Faiyz Al Rusheidi

Defenders: Ali Al-Busaidi, Mohammad Al-Musallami, Khalid Al-Braiki, Saad Al-Mukhaini

Midfielders: Ahmed Al Mahajiri, Harib Al-Saadi, Raed Saleh, Mohsin Al-Khaldi, Jameel Al Yahmadi

Forward: Muhsen Al Ghassani

JAPAN – 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Shuichi Gonda

Defenders: Yuto Nagamoto, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai

Midfielders: Gaku Shibasaki, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Genki Haraguchi, Takumi Minamino, Ritsu Doan

Forward: Yuya Osako