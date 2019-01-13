AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: DPR Korea V Qatar

In their second matches in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, DPR Korea hope to finally get a win in the competition as they go up against Qatar who are looking to remain unbeaten and book their place in the next round.

At the moment, Qatar find themselves second in the table, three points behind leaders Saudi Arabia with a game on hand. A win would definitely seal their place in the next round but a loss can give life to the other teams in the cluster.

Meanwhile, DPR Korea find themselves at the bottom of the table but getting three big points against Qatar will change their fortunes in the competition.

With that in mind, here are the predicted starting XI for both teams:

DPR KOREA – 5-4-1

Goalkeeper: Ri Myong-guk

Defenders: Kim Chol-Bom, An Song-Il I, Jang Kuk-Chol, Kim Song-Gi, Ri Il-Jin

Midfielders: Jong-Il-Gwan, Ri Yong-jik, Ru Un-Chol, Rim Kwang-Yok

Forward: Pak Kwang-Ryong

QATAR – 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Saad Al Sheeb

Defenders: Abdulkarim Al-Ali, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al Rawi, Pedro Correira

Midfielders: Assim Omer Madibo, Karim Boudiaf, Hasan Al Haydos, Boualem Khoukhi, Akram Hassan Afif

Forward: Almoez Ali