AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam skipper praises IR Iran and speaks on Yemen

Following another loss in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Vietnam know their final match in the competition against Yemen is a must-win if they still want to hope have a chance in the knockout stages of the tournament.

The AFF Suzuki Cup champions lost 2-0 to Iran and with their first outing also resulting in a defeat against Iraq, the Golden Dragons have their backs against the wall.

Speaking to reporters , Vietnam skipper Nguyen Quang Hai praised their opponents and gave his thoughts on their coming battle against fourth-placed Yemen.

He said: “They showed their level in this match despite us doing our best. We are proud of our performance and our spirit.

“Many people will think Yemen are a weak team, but we do not. No matter who we play in this competition we will show them respect. In the last match, we will try our hardest to beat the team and qualify for the knockout stages.”

Vietnam face Yemen in their last match and are hoping to get a win and a good enough position to land them on of the few spots in the next stage. Meanwhile, IR Iran and Iraq will battle for the top-of-the-table.