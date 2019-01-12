AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Twitter all praise for Iran as they beat Vietnam 2-0

Iran got the job done against Vietnam, as Sardar Azmoun popped up with two crucial goals for his side who now look like real favorites at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Azmoun scored with his head in the first half, and then used his left foot to slot home in the second half to give Iran a well deserved win.

Vietnam themselves looked good at times in this one, but couldn’t find the composure in front of goal, and slumped to their second defeat in just as many games.

Twitter was quick to appreciate the good work of both Azmoun and the Iranian team as they now look set to challenge for the AFC Asian Cup crown.

But Vietnam’s performance demanded respect too, and fans acknowledged that as well.

