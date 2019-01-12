AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam 0-2 Iran, Player Ratings

Iran picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Vietnam at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 thanks to a brace from Sardar Azmoun.

Here is how each player fared in this tight yet entertaining encounter:

Vietnam

GK: V. Dang (6) Will be disappointed that he conceded two goals tonight, despite impressing in the first half with saves.

DF: VH. Doan (6) Picked up a yellow card in this one and wasn’t tight enough. Attacked better at times.

DF: T. Bui (7) Tried to be as compact as possible. Was found wanting at some points.

DF: DM. Do (6) After a promising start, couldn’t track Sardar Azmoun enough.

DF: H. Nguyen (6) Had to be taken off in this one, started well for Vietnam.

DF: N. Que (7) Conceded two, but was the highlight at the back for his country.

MF: P. Van Duc (7) Couldn’t create enough, was subbed off despite some moments in the game.

MF: HD. Do (7) Had a chance to impact the game in the second half, but in the end fell short.

MF: D. Pham (7) Will be disappointed not to finish the whole game. Could have impacted more.

MF: Quang Hai (8) Perhaps the best Vietnam player again. Couldn’t score however.

FW: Cong Phuong Nguyen (7) Missed a golden opportunity in the second half and will rue that error in front of goal.

Substitutes

V. Nguyen (6) Hardly had an impact after coming on. Would have preferred a starting spot.

Ngan Van Dai (6) Not influential enough. Iran went on regardless.

NT Linh (6) Largely out of the action himself.

Iran

GK: A. Beiranvand (9) Solid in goal when called upon, largely quiet afternoon.

DF: V. Ghafouri (8) Ran down the flank well, kept it tight at the back.

DF: M. Pouraliganji (8) Another clean sheet and another solid performance.

DF: H. Kanaanizadegan (8) Didn’t let Vietnam in too many times, made telling tackles.

DF: E. Hajsafi (7) Had a decent game but picked up a booking.

MF: O. Ebrahimi (8) Controlled possession well in midfield and protected the back line.

MF: M. Taremi (8) Played slightly deeper but was influential. Was subbed as well.

MF: A. Dejagah (8) Led from the front, kept the attacking threat alive.

MF: V. Amiri (8) Was taken off, but impacted the game while on.

MF: S. Ghoddos (9) Had a stunner overall, made some brilliant runs and passes.

FW: S. Azmoun (10) Clinical in front of goal, a natural finisher.

Substitutes

A. Nourollahi (6) Came on and calmed it down for Iran.

K. Ansarifard (6) Off the bench to keep Vietnam quiet.

M. Torabi (7) Smart control and reading of the game after coming on.