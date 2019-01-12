Watch: Sardar Azmoun makes it 1-0 to Iran against Vietnam at the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Sardar Azmoun was on hand to head Iran into the lead against Vietnam at the AFC Asian Cup 2019. After a spell of attacking play, the Iranians were able to finally break the deadlock and take a deserved lead.

Vietnam performed ably up until this point, but were undone by a sweeping move from Carlos Queiroz’s men, with the move ending with a free header for Azmoun, who made no mistake.

Heading into the halftime break, Vietnam will hope they can find an equalizer and get themselves back in this game.