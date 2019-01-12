LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Lebanon vs Saudi Arabia

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group E encounter between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The match is scheduled to start at 12 am HKT and will be played at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

Saudi Arabia have been touted as one of the main contenders of lifting this year’s trophy. And one could easily see why, when they thrashed DPR Korea by four goals to nil.

The Green Falcons took the lead early on in the match through Hattan Bahebri. And they were up by two soon courtesy of Mohammed Al-Fatil.

Star duo Salem Al-Dawsari and Fahad Al-Muwallad scored the other two goals to add gloss to the scoreline.

Meanwhile, for Lebanon, it didn’t go quite according to the plan. They did well to hold on until the hour mark. However, Qatar’s Bassam Al-Rawi stepped up in the 65th minute to score a wonderful freekick. Almoez Ali added a second late on to kill all hopes of a Lebanon come back.

Follow all the LIVE updates from the match between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia here: