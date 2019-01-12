AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 highest-valued players in the tournament

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 has already given us some moments to remember. The tournament continues to be exciting as we move ahead, with top players from Asia giving it their all.

Some top players have mixed it up with the very best in Europe, and as a result, have found themselves leading the highest value pile in terms of monetary gain.

Unsurprisingly, some familiar names make our list today:

#5 Matt Ryan, Australia ( €8million)

Aussie goalkeeper Matt Ryan makes the list in fifth place, after making an impression in the Premier League with club side Brighton. The Socceroos will be dependent on him to pull off some big saves as they aim to retain their crown.

#4 Sardar Azmoun, Iran ( €9.5million)

Azmoun has been top class for Iran since his showing at the World Cup in Russia, and the Rubin Kazan star has made his name as a high value player too.

His monetary value is on the rise, and with more top performances for Iran, this number could go much higher very easily.

#3 Yoshinori Muto, Japan (€10million)

Japan forward Yoshinori Muto is up next on our list, a cool 10million of his own. The Newcastle United man may be struggling to break into Rafa Benitez’s lineup all the time, but his goal against Manchester United earlier in the season will be remembered for a long time to come.

His Asian Cup campaign should be given a head-start through this, and Japan will hope he comes good soon.

#2 Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Iran (€18million)

Alireza Jahanbakhsh made his name for Iran at the World Cup last year, and hasn’t looked back since. Having joined Brighton in the Premier League, his value has gone up immensely, and this tournament is proof of just that.

The Iranians will hope that he picks up his form though, as they have aspirations to reach the top very soon.

#1 Son Heung-min, Korea Republic (€50million)

Who else but Son Heung-min to top off this list? The Korean has been prolific for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, and continues to produce the goods for his country as well.

If Korea Republic are to go all the way in this tournament, their favorite ‘son’ needs to be at his very best.