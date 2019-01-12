AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Lebanon vs Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon face off in their respective second match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. Both the sides come into the match after contrasting results from their opening encounters.
While the Green Falcons got the better of DPR Korea, the Cedars finished on the losing side against Qatar despite being the better side for majority of the encounter.
Here’s how the two sides might line up for tonight’s encounter!
LEBANON (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Mehdi Khalil
Defenders: Robert Alexander Melki, Nour Mansour, Joan Oumari, Kassem El Zein
Midfielders: Mohamed Haidar, Haytham Faour, George Felix Melki
Forwards: Bassel Jradi, Hilal El-Helwe, Hassan Maatouk
SAUDI ARABIA (4-1-4-1)
Goalkeeper: Mohammed Al Owais
Defenders: Mohammed Al-Burayk, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Ali Hadi Albulayhi, Yaseer Alshahrani
Midfielders: Abdullah Otayf, Hatan Bahebri, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Hussain Almoqahwi, Salem Al-Dawsari
Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad