AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Lebanon vs Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon face off in their respective second match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. Both the sides come into the match after contrasting results from their opening encounters.

While the Green Falcons got the better of DPR Korea, the Cedars finished on the losing side against Qatar despite being the better side for majority of the encounter.

Here’s how the two sides might line up for tonight’s encounter!

LEBANON (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Mehdi Khalil

Defenders: Robert Alexander Melki, Nour Mansour, Joan Oumari, Kassem El Zein

Midfielders: Mohamed Haidar, Haytham Faour, George Felix Melki

Forwards: Bassel Jradi, Hilal El-Helwe, Hassan Maatouk



SAUDI ARABIA (4-1-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Mohammed Al Owais

Defenders: Mohammed Al-Burayk, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Ali Hadi Albulayhi, Yaseer Alshahrani

Midfielders: Abdullah Otayf, Hatan Bahebri, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Hussain Almoqahwi, Salem Al-Dawsari

Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad