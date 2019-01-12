AFC Asian Cup 2019: Singapore referee to take charge of Vietnam vs Iran

Singapore referee Muhammad Taqi Aljaafari Bin Jahari will be the lead official as Vietnam take on Iran at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

It’s a proud moment for Singapore fans, as one of their top officials will be leading the teams out at the showcase event for Asian football, highlighting the quality of good officials that are currently coming in from South East Asia.

Muhammad Taqi has previously been awarded the AFF Referee of the Year award in 2017, while also bagging the S. League Referee of the Year award in 2014.

His vast experience will come in handy as Vietnam aim to upset tournament favorites Iran in what promises to be a cracking game of football.

Apart from Taqi, another Singaporean referee Ronnie Koh will join his compatriot as Assistant Referee for the same Vietnam vs Iran match, giving this a very typically Singaporean feel tonight on the pitch. Let’s hope the game gives us plenty of excitement as well.