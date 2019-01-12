LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Yemen vs Iraq

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group D encounter between Yemen and Iraq. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm HKT and will be played at Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah.

Iraq produced one of the best showings of the first game-week when they rallied back twice to defeat Vietnam. The Lions of Mesopotamia fell behind early on, courtesy of an own goal by Ali Faez Atiyah. However, Mohanad Ali equalized just fifteen minutes later.

Nevertheless, Vietnam once again took the lead in the 42nd minute when AFF Suzuki Cup hero Nguyen Cuong Phong popped in to score his first of the competition and to put his team in the lead.

Iraq then had to wait till the 60th minute to score the equalizer, which came from Humam Tariq Faraj. And the Lions completed their comeback in the 90th minute when Atalanta BC’s Ali Adnan scored the winner.

Yemen, on the other hand, were at the wrong end of the biggest scoreline of game-week one, as they were hit for five by Iran. They will be hoping for a better result today.

You can follow our LIVE Match Blog here: