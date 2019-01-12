AFC Asian Cup 2019: Oman to miss star player against Japan through injury

Oman suffered a debilitating 2-1 defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan in their first game at the AFC Asian Cup 2019, but that doesn’t appear to be the only concern for the Reds as they head into their second game against Japan.

Oman may have been unlucky to go down against the White Wolves, but they face further problems as one of their star players Muhsin Jawhar Al-Khaldi is facing a temporary lay off due to injury.

Reports from the official Oman football page on Twitter suggest that Al-Khaldi has injured his Achilles tendon, and won’t be available for the match against Japan.

He may however, recover in time for the final group game of the tournament against Turkmenistan.