AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: Vietnam vs Iran

After a disappointing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Iraq, Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam will face Asian heavyweights Iran in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Saturday.
The Golden Dragons will want to salvage at least a point from the match in order to boos their chances of progress in the competition, but Carlos Queiroz’s Iran, who demolished Iran 5-0 in their opening match, will present a very difficult challenge for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions.
Here, we take a look at how the two teams could line up in this fixture.
VIETNAM (5-4-1)
Goalkeeper: Dang Van Lam
Defenders: Doan Van Hau, Bui Tien Dung, Que Ngoc Hai, Do Duy Manh, Nguyen Trong Hoang
Midfielders: Phan Van Duc, Do Hung Dung, Luong Xuan Truong, Nguyen Quang Hai
Forward: Nguyen Cong Phuong
IRAN (4-1-4-1)
Goalkeeper: Alireza Beiranvand
Defenders: Ehsaan Hajsafi, Majid Hosseini, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian
Midfielders: Omdi Ebrahimi, Mehdi Taremi, Vahid Amiri, Ashkan Dejagah, Mehdi Torabi
Forward: Sardar Azmoun
You can follow the Match Blog here: