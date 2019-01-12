AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: Vietnam vs Iran

After a disappointing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Iraq, Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam will face Asian heavyweights Iran in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Saturday.

The Golden Dragons will want to salvage at least a point from the match in order to boos their chances of progress in the competition, but Carlos Queiroz’s Iran, who demolished Iran 5-0 in their opening match, will present a very difficult challenge for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions.

Here, we take a look at how the two teams could line up in this fixture.

VIETNAM (5-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Dang Van Lam

Defenders: Doan Van Hau, Bui Tien Dung, Que Ngoc Hai, Do Duy Manh, Nguyen Trong Hoang

Midfielders: Phan Van Duc, Do Hung Dung, Luong Xuan Truong, Nguyen Quang Hai

Forward: Nguyen Cong Phuong



IRAN (4-1-4-1)



Goalkeeper: Alireza Beiranvand

Defenders: Ehsaan Hajsafi, Majid Hosseini, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian

Midfielders: Omdi Ebrahimi, Mehdi Taremi, Vahid Amiri, Ashkan Dejagah, Mehdi Torabi

Forward: Sardar Azmoun

