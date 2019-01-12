LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Vietnam vs Iran

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group D encounter between Iran and Vietnam. The match is scheduled to start at 7 pm HKT and will be played at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After a resounding win over Yemen in their first match, Iran go looking for three more points which will confirm their place in the knockout stages.

Mehdi Taremi starred the last time Iran played in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. The forward scored two goals while creating one, as Team Melli defeated their opponents Yemen by a resounding 5-0 scoreline. Sardar Azmoun and Saman Ghoddos found their names on the scorers’ sheet as well, while opposition goalkeeper Saoud Al Sowadi scored an own goal.

Meanwhile, Vietnam got off to a disappointing start after they were beaten 3-2 by Iraq. The Golden Dragons lead twice in the game through an own goal and Nguyen Cong Phuong. However, Iraq rallied back twice before scoring the winner in the 90th minute.

You can follow all the Live Updates on our Match Blog here: