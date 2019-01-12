AFC Asian Cup 2019: Want to maintain winning form against the UAE – Thailand coach Sirisak Yodyadthai

Thailand rebounded off a 4-1 hammering at the hands of India to record a 1-0 victory over Bahrain, but not before former coach Milovan Rajevac was sacked and Sirisak Yodyadthai took his place in the hot seat.

Yodyathai attributes the quick turn around in Thai fortunes to one simple factor – belief.

“I told them about my faith in them and that they could deliver.

“After I was appointed as the interim head coach, we looked through the mistakes of that game [against India] and I instilled into the team more discipline and emphasis on defence, and the players delivered as I wanted.

“Rajevac had implemented a very strong structure in our team and I wanted to let the players express themselves in the best way they could and today [Thursday] they showed that they can, and we’ll be expecting more from them,” he said.

However, the 49 year old coach was also keen to look forward to their game against UAE and approach it with the same sort of conviction that they bore in the Bahrain game.

“I’m very excited and happy. Thailand don’t have a very good record against teams from West Asia, and today[against Bahrain] the players did really well. I’m still very surprised with the performance they delivered but it is due to the homework the team had done.

“The next game against the UAE is going to be a very tough game. They are the hosts and will have the fans backing them but I believe in my players and am confident they will do well in the next game as well,” he concluded.

(Photo Credits: The AFC)