AFC Asian Cup 2019: We want to put Iran loss behind us – Yemen coach Jan Kocian

Yemen were outclassed and put to the sword by powerhouses Iran in their group D opener – something their coach is keen that the team forgets about ahead of their second match.

Yemen didn’t have the best of outings as they conceded five goals without troubling the scorers themselves against Iran. But their coach Jan Kocian is looking forward to taking the lessons learned in that match forward into what promises to be – on paper – an equally daunting task against Iraq.

“It has just been a few days since our match against Iran. We lost 5-0 and have analysed the match. We want to put this behind us. We made individual mistakes against Iran and we have learned from them.

“It’s Yemen’s first time in a big tournament like the AFC Asian Cup and we played the strongest team in our first match. We started very well but it’s not easy to play against a strong team like Iran. I know my team can play better.” he said.

However, Kocian also remarked how he was impressed with Iraq’s tactical fluidity after they pulled out a 3-2 win against Vietnam despite trailing twice in the match.

“We know how strong the Iraqi team is. They changed their formation from 5-3-2 to 4-3-3 against Vietnam. It shows what a quality side they are.

“We want to play good compact football in defence and use counter-attacks. We want the best for Yemen football and we go into every match with a winning mentality,” he concluded.

