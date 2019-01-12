AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic ease past Kyrgyz to reach Round of 16

Korea Republic became the third team through to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Round of 16 on Friday after claiming a 1-0 win over Kyrgyz Republic at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

With three points already in the bag following their opening 1-0 win over Philippines, the South Koreans entered the clash knowing a second consecutive victory would be enough to secure their place in the last 16.

However, they did come up against stern resistance from a Kyrgyz Republic outfit who had shown plenty against China in their previous outing, only to throw away a lead to lose 2-1 following a couple of defensive lapses.

But, having struggled to really create a decent opportunity for much of the first half, the Taegeuk Warriors duly opened the scoring four minutes before the break when a Hong Chul corner was met by Kim Min-jae with a glancing header into the bottom corner.

Korea Republic continued to dominate proceedings in the second half and Hwang Ui-jo was unlucky to see a header clip the underside of the bar and come back out, after landing on the goal-line seven minutes after the hour mark.

Six minutes later, Hwang was again denied by the woodwork after sublimely bringing a Lee Chung-yong cross into his stride and smashing a shot back off the post.

Despite their best efforts, the Taegeuk Warriors were unable to add to their tally but still did enough to claim a win that was enough to seal their place in the Round of 16 alongside Group C rivals China, who had also recorded a second straight win earlier in the day by beating Philippines 3-0.

