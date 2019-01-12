AFC Asian Cup |

Watch: Korea Republic finally kick down the door and break the Kyrgyz resistance towards the end of the first half in AFC Asian Cup

Korea Republic were made to work hard for 40 minutes, but finally managed to break the deadlock with with a towering header from a well taken corner.

Korea Republic huffed and puffed and carved open the spirited Kyrgyz defence a number of times but found ‘keeper Kutman Kadyrbekov – or their own wastefulness –  standing in the way.

However, a Hong Chul corner from the right wing was met by 22-year old center back Kim Min-Jae on the near post as he directed a firm header through the goalkeeper’s legs to put Korea Republic 1-0 up.

Entirely deserved. It’s all been one way traffic so far.

 

 

