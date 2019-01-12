AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines put to the sword by China and Wu Lei

Gabriel Tan

Philippines suffered their second consecutive defeat at AFC Asian Cup 2019 as Wu Lei inspired China PR to a 3-0 win at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Wu Lei got the Chinese on their way five minutes before the break, who received possession just inside the area and proceeded to send a sublime effort into the top corner.

Six minutes after the hour mark, Wu struck again when he met Hao Junmin’s freekick with a sumptuous first-time volley into the back of the net.

At this stage, the three points were always going the way of China but – just for good measure – Yu Dabao was left unmarked inside the area at a corner in injury-time and made no mistake in dispatching a header past Michael Falkesgaard to seal the win for China.

