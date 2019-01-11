A Chinese corner that saw the ball bouncing around the box fell to Yu Dabao right in front of goal and he made no mistake with his head to put his team 3-0 up on the night.

Perhaps the scoreline may be a little flattering to China, but they have taken their chances all night long and it wasn’t any different when the ball fell kindly to substitute Yu Dabao inside the penalty box in the 80th minute.

He headed home from close range – with his first touch – to seal the match and effectively end any chance of an unlikely Philippine comeback after Wu Lei’s brilliant brace had put the Chinese 2 goals up.