Wu Lei turned on the style again as he hooked a volley into the back of the net from a freekick, putting China 2-0 up against Philippines.

Wu Lei himself had won the freekick after chasing down a ball in the right flank, and then proceeded to score a second from the ensuing set piece in the 66th minute.