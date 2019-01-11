Watch: China score a stunner to go 1-0 up against Philippines in AFC Asian Cup 2019

Despite largely playing out a tightly contested affair through the first half, one moment of brilliance was all it took for China to break the deadlock against Philippines.

You could have been forgiven for thinking China and Philippines would go into half time locked at 0-0, but if anything was going to break this tight and tactical match open, it would have been a moment of brilliance like the one Wu Lei produced.

After collecting a simple pass from the right wing at the edge of the penalty box on the half turn, Wu Lei unleashed a first time shot into the top corner as Philippines keeper Michael Faalkesgaard could only watch the ball sail over his head.