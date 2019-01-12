AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines 0-3 China PR, Player Ratings

Philippines went down to China PR 3-0 in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Friday to see their hopes of making it out of the group stages of the continental championship dashed.

Shanghai SIPG attacker Wu Lei was the star of the game scoring a brace while substituted Yu Dabao also scored to take his goals tally in the tournament to two.

But who else were the top performers in the match? Find out on our player ratings.

PHILIPPINES

GK: Michael Falkesgaard (7/10) – Falkesgaard couldn’t have done much about Japan’s goal, but could have done better for the second. But he produced a stunning save to deny Wu Lei early in the second half and also later on in the

DF: Daisuke Sato (6.5/10) – Probed forward along the left wing throughout the match, but failed to get into positions to cross in. The man who plays his football in Romania was pretty solid in the defence.

DF: Stephan Palla (6/10) – One part of the three-man central defence pairing for the Azkals. He failed to track the movement of Wu Lei in the buildup to Japan’s first goal.

DF: Alvaro Silva (6/10) – Alvaro Silva dealt with aerial threat China possessed. The Kedah FA defender went into the books for a foul on Wu Xi in the 34th minute.

DF: Carli de Murga (6.5/10) – Back in the starting 11, the veteran defender looked good for the most part of his involvement in the game and was substituted in the 66th minute when Eriksson brought on Phil Younghusband.

DF: Luke Woodland (6/10) – The young defender continued his starting role and was overpowered by the quality of the Chinese attackers.

MF: Patrick Reichelt (7/10) – Reichelt displayed good movement on the wings and was a willing runner throughout the evening.

MF: John-Patrick Strauss (7.5/10) – Went toe-to-toe with China’s veteran midfielder Zheng Zhi and came out on top of that contest. He had the opportunity to test the keeper at the death of the fist half, but failed to work the keeper.

MF: Kevin Ingreso (7/10) – Ingreso was very involved in the first-half causing problems in the Chinese midfield. He also had a stinging long-ranger saved by China goalkeeper Yan Junling.

MF: Stephan Schrock (6.5/10) – Schrock was moved to the midfield by Eriksson for this game and he put in a good shift. He also delivered a couple of good set piece deliveries.

FW: Javier Patino (6.5/10) – Patino was involved in a physical battle upfront with the China defenders, but didn’t impress as much as he did against Korea Republic.

Substitutes:

FW: Phil Younghusband (6/10) – Came on in the 66th minute, but had very little opportunity to do something meaningful.

MF: Manny Ott (NA) – Came on as a substitute in the 85th minute.

FW: Curt Dizon (NA) – Came on as a substitute in the 88th minute.

CHINA PR



GK: Yan Junling (7/10) – He had little to do as Philippines failed to create many clear-cut openings.

DF: Liu Yang (7/10) – The left-back was also involved going forward and kept the Philippines attackers silent.

DF: Shi Ke (7/10) – After a disappointing outing last time out against Kyrgyz Republic, Shi had a much improved showing against the Azkals/

DF: Feng Xiaoting (7/10) – Feng made a few clearances and was up for it whenever he was called upon.

DF: Zhang Linpeng (7.5/10) – Played as the right-back and provided some support in the attack which allowed China to improve as a unit compared to the previous game.

MF: Zhao Xuri (6.5/10) – Didn’t have the most solid of performances and allowed Philippines attackers past him on a few occasions.

MF: Zheng Zhi (7/10) – China’s veteran captain returned to the starting 11 and was a steadying factor in their midfield. But Zheng provided little to the attack on the night.

MF: Hao Junmin (9/10) – Provided two assists in the match and was a constant headache for the Azkals defence.

FW: Wu Xi (7/10) – Had a quiet game and also missed a gilt-edged chance early in the first half when he headed wide from five yards out.

FW: Wu Lei (10/10) – Wu Lei lifted an ordinary China side and was the undisputed star of the night. He justified all the interest in him from European clubs by finding the back of the net twice and in what fashion as well!

FW: Gao Lin (7.5/10) – Gao Lin put in a decent shift, but was surely going to be under the shadows of his younger fellow attacker in the match.

Substitutes:

FW: Yu Hanchao (7/10) – Played 18 minutes of the second half to replace Zhao.

FW: Yu Dabao (8/10) – Another substitute appearance, another goalscoring cameo for Yu!

MF: Chi Zhongguo (NA) – Came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute.