AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan vs Oman, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

It’s finally here! The 2019 AFC Asian Cup has arrived. 24 of the best teams in Asia will compete in the biggest-ever iteration of the competition to claim the coveted trophy. Group F’s first fixture for match-day 2 kicks off on January 13 with Japan taking on Oman.

Asian heavyweights Japan and Oman commence the set of fixtures for match-day 2 – Group F of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in Abu Dhabi. Japan and Oman are paired alongside Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in Group F of the competition.

For the first time ever, twenty-four nations will compete in the pan-Asian competition instead of the usual sixteen. As such two additional groups have been added from which the two best teams and best of the third-placed teams will progress.

When to watch?

The first match of Group F for match-day 2 of AFC Asian Cup 2019 takes place on January 13 at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi. It will be LIVE from 5:30 PM local time (9:30 PM SGT/HKT).

Where to watch?

Football fans in Japan can tune in to TV Asahi.

Oman-based supporters can catch the action live on beIN MAX 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN MAX 2.

Viewers from Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Indian fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, football fans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can follow the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, as well as on beIN MAX 1 and beIN MAX 2.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.