Watch: Australia score a late third goal to seal the win against Palestine in AFC Asian Cup 2019

Substitute striker Apostolos Giannou nodded Australia’s third goal home from close range in the 90th minute to put the match well and truly beyond Palestine’s reach.

Winger Chris Ikonomidis, who was picked into the team ahead of Robbie Kruse on the left wing, turned provider yet again with a dangerous cross as Giannou ,who came on for Maclaren, also got on the scoresheet late in the game.

After some clever movement in the box saw him lose his marker in a congested penalty area, Giannou met the cross in the far post with a flicked header into the far corner. The Palestine keeper was, once again, helpless.

Australia have well and truly made a statement to kick off their title defence at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

