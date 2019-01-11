AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE coach all praise for pacy Indian team after valiant showing

UAE coach Alberto Zaccheroni was all class after his UAE side beat India 2-0, heaping praise on their opponents and predicting a bright future for the team in Blue.

Goals from Khalfan Mubarak and Ali Mabkhout in either half left Zaccheroni’s team sitting pretty on the top of group A with 4 points from 2 games.

However, the match itself was anything but plain sailing for UAE as India had the better chances on the night and were only denied from getting on the scoresheet by fantastic goalkeeping and, on occasion, the woodwork.

Speaking after the match, Zaccheroni spoke of the threat that his team faced during the match, especially in the first half.

“We started well but with time we struggled with the pace of the Indian team. In the second half, we changed the way we play. We were tackling more, recovering the ball quicker and were more focused. We were clinical in front of goal and got the second goal. Congratulations for my team for the result and the performance,” he said.

However, with the Italian coach was only too happy to take the victory after the lacklustre 1-1 draw against Bahrain in their first group stage match saw him draw a lot of flak.

“I am delighted to have been able to make the UAE fans happy with this win,” he confessed.

“I know they were disappointed after the first draw. I would like to thank all of those fans that came here tonight and supported us,”

Before signing off, the experienced coach predicted only good things for the Indian team going forward.

“India have a bright future ahead of them,”he said.