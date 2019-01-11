Watch: Awer Mabile puts Australia 2 goals up against Palestine with a close range finish in AFC Asian Cup 2019

Awer Mabile was on hand at the far post to knock the ball home after good combination play down the right wing sees Australia double their lead against Palestine in quick time.

It’s been all one sided traffic so far, with the intensity of the Aussie build up play unsettling Palestine. The cross to the far post arrives from the left hand side and Mabile is there to apply the finish at the far post.