AFC Asian Cup 2019: We will try to attack as much as possible – Korea Republic head coach Paulo Bento

After evidently struggling to pick a 1-0 win against Philippines earlier in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Korea Republic are now set to face Alexsandr Krestinin-led Kyrgyz Republic. The two time Champions will look to change their gameplay since the last time and seem prepared to head into the game with an attacking approach.

Discussing his team’s mental state ahead of the game, Korea Republic’s head coach Paulo Bento said, “There are two teams here with different points but we come into this match with an advantage as we won our opening game.”

Although Bento seems quite confident about his team’s performance, he assured that attacking continuously will be their main objective throughout the game. He believes that the White Falcons will mostly resort to defense and if the former keep trying, they can make the ball touch the net on the other side of the field.

“We will try to do our best to qualify for the next phase of the competition but it will be a tough game against Kyrgyz Republic, who will try to defend as much as possible and deploy counter-attacking strategies. We will try to attack as much as possible to collect the three points.”

Stressing on his idea to rely heavily on his team’s attach, he added

“Against Kyrgyz Republic, we must wait and see what they can do. They played differently in their friendly against Japan but were completely different against China. They know how to play a pressing game and this was apparent against China. So we will analyse their strategy before executing ours. We are prepared to adapt to our opponents, and during the game we should be able to play as well as we should.”

Bento is quite dependent on his experience and believes that he can lead the Korean Republic to the knockout stage of the continental showpiece provided they seal the three points in today’s game itself.