AFC Asian Cup 2019: We know the weakness of the Korean team – Kyrgyz Republic Head coach Alexsandr Krestinin

Kyrgyz Republic did not have the best start to their AFC Asian Cup 2019 run after they lost 1-2 against China PR in their opening match. However, they are now scheduled to face the two time Champions Korea Republic.

Alexsandr Krestinin, the head coach of Kyrgyz Republic, addressed the challenge that White Falcons have ahead of them. He assured that his team knows that their next opponents will have a different style of game the former intends to counter every attack in his own style.

“We have had some time to prepare. My team are ready to face the Koreans. It’s going to be a tough contest but an interesting one for sure. China is a different team than Korea, so there will surely be changes in the lineup tomorrow.”

Unfortunately, in the first game, Kyrgyz Republic conceded an own goal which later led to their loss in the game against China PR. They cannot afford to make such mistakes in their game later today as the Korea Republic will be keen on capitalizing on any window of opportunity within the blink of an eye.

“We have analysed the way Philippines played against Korea as well as other games but we can’t play like that tomorrow. We have another way to play against them. We know the weakness of the Korean team as we’ve studied them well. There are no teams without weaknesses.”

Krestinin will lead his team to face the Korean Republic at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium with the sole intention to seal their spot in the Round of 16 and hopefully, their optimistic approach will turn the tables in their favor.