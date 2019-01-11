Watch: Australia open the scoring against Palestine with a slick header in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Australian striker Jamie Maclaren headed home smartly with a flicked header after fine play down the left wing saw Tom Rogic deliver a delicious cross into the box.

The striker, who snatched at an early chance, made no mistake this time around as he flicked a fine header into the bottom right hand corner of the Palestine net.