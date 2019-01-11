AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Kyrgyz Republic vs Korea Republic

Kyrgyz Republic, who went down fighting to China PR in their opening game, will face Korea Republic in a Group C encounter in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Friday.

Kyrgyzstan took the lead through Akhlidin Israilov in the 42nd minute against a hapless China, but their goalkeeper Pavel Matiash was at error when he turned in a looping ball into his own goal for the equaliser before finding himself stranded in no man’s land as China found the winner in the 78th minute through Yu Dabao.

South Korea, meanwhile, found strong resistance in the form of debutants Philippines, but managed to finally break down their defence in the second half as Hwang Ui-jo netted in the 67th minute.

Here, we take a look at how both teams could line up in the Group C match.

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Pavel Matiash

Defenders: Valery Kichin, Tamirlan Kozubaev, Daniel Tagoe, Kairat Zhyrgalbek Uulu

Midfielders: Bekzhan Sagynbaev, Farhat Musabekov, Egdar Bernhardt, Akhilidin Israilov

Forward: Mirlan Murzaev, Vitalij Lux

KOREA REPUBIC (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-gyu

Defenders: Kim Jun-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Lee Yong

Midfielders: Hwang In-beom, Jung Woo-young, Hwang Hee-chan, Koo Ja-cheol, Lee Jae-sung

Forward: Hwang Ui-jo