AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Palestine V Australia

Two wins looking for a win in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 meet as Palestine challenge defending champions Australia in a Group B battle.
At the moment, Palestine find themselves second in the table after a draw against Syria but the more surprising result is that Australia are at the bottom of the group after a loss to Jordan in their opening match.
With their backs against the wall, the champions need maximum points at the expense of Palestine.
Both teams definitely need a positive performance to keep their AFC Asian Cup tournament lives alive and here’s the possible starting XI that will try to give them maximum points.
PALESTINE 4-2-3-1
Goalkeeper: Rami Hamada
Defenders: Mus’ab Al Battat, Abdallatif Al Bahdari, Alexis Norambuena, Abdallah Gaber
Midfielders: Pablo Tamburrini, Muhamad Darwish, Jonathan Cantillana, Sameh Maraaba, Tamer Seyam
Forward: Yashir Pinto
AUSTRALIA 4-2-3-1
Goalkeeper: Mathew David Ryan
Defenders: John Risdon, Milos Degenek, Trent Sainsbury, Aziz Behich
Midfielders: Mark Milligan, Massimo Corey Luongo, Awer Mabil, Tomas Rogic, Robbia Kruse
Forward: Jamie MacLaren