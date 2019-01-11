AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Palestine V Australia

Two wins looking for a win in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 meet as Palestine challenge defending champions Australia in a Group B battle.

At the moment, Palestine find themselves second in the table after a draw against Syria but the more surprising result is that Australia are at the bottom of the group after a loss to Jordan in their opening match.

With their backs against the wall, the champions need maximum points at the expense of Palestine.

Both teams definitely need a positive performance to keep their AFC Asian Cup tournament lives alive and here’s the possible starting XI that will try to give them maximum points.

PALESTINE 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Rami Hamada

Defenders: Mus’ab Al Battat, Abdallatif Al Bahdari, Alexis Norambuena, Abdallah Gaber

Midfielders: Pablo Tamburrini, Muhamad Darwish, Jonathan Cantillana, Sameh Maraaba, Tamer Seyam

Forward: Yashir Pinto

AUSTRALIA 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Mathew David Ryan

Defenders: John Risdon, Milos Degenek, Trent Sainsbury, Aziz Behich

Midfielders: Mark Milligan, Massimo Corey Luongo, Awer Mabil, Tomas Rogic, Robbia Kruse

Forward: Jamie MacLaren