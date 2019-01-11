LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Philippines V China PR

The Philippines are now in the second match of their AFC Asian Cup 2019 debut as they face China PR in a Group C clash.

As of this writing, the clashing nations are at opposite ends of the cluster as China PR are on top following their win over Kyrgyz Republic, while the Philippines were game but eventually lost 1-0 to the heavily favoured Korea Republic.

Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be the venue for this thrilling battle and the Philippines are hoping to keep their hopes alive of featuring in the knockout stages by taking three points against China PR.

Be with us through this match with our live blog below!