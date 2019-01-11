LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Palestine V Australia

It’s a Group B battle as defending champions Australia take on Palestine in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Both teams are looking for their first wins in the competition with Palestine in second place in the table with one point.

Meanwhile, the Australians were shocked by a loss to Jordan in their first outing and are now hoping to turn things around as they continue their defence.

The match will be held at Rashid Stadium in Dubai and we expect a thrilling encounter as both teams go for maximum points.

Please join us in our live blog below!