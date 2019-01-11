LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Kyrgyz Republic V Korea Republic

Kyrgyz Republic hope to challenge AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders Korea Republic in their upcoming Group C clash.

As debutants, Kyrgyz Republic are hoping to at least get a point against the heavily favoured rivals as a decent performance should be a victory on its own.

At the moment, Korea Republic are second in the group after squeezing in a 1-0 victory over a tough Philippines squad a few nights ago.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz Republic are outside looking in as they lost 2-1 to China PR in their first-ever AFC Asian Cup appearance.

The two teams will meet at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain and it should be interesting to see how the two teams will fare.

Join us in our live blog coverage below!

