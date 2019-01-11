AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Philippines vs China PR

After an excellent display despite losing 1-0 to Korea Republic in their opening match, Philippines are back to face another of the tournament favourites in China PR in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Philippines created plenty of problems for the South Korean defence in their debut match in the continental championship, but the Azkals were unfortunate to go down to a second-half winner from Hwang Ui-jo.

Meanwhile, China didn’t have a very convincing start to the tournament as they edged past Kyrgyz Republic 2-1 in a comeback victory aided by a couple of comical errors from Kyrgyz goalkeeper Pavel Matiash.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PHILIPPINES (5-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Michael Falkesgaard

Defenders: Luke Woodland, Alvaro Silva, Stephan Palla, Stephan Schrock, Daisuke Sato

Midfielders: John-Patrick Strauss, Manny Ott, Patrick Reichelt, Kevin Ingreso

Forward: Javier Patino

CHINA PR (5-3-2)

Goalkeeper: Yan Junling

Defenders: Liu Yang, Shi Ke, Feng Xiaoting, Zhang Linpeng, Zhang Chengdong

Midfielders: Yu Dabao, Chi Zhongguo, Wu Xi

Forward: Wu Lei, Gao Lin