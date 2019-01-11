AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Philippines vs China PR

Philippines get ready for their second outing at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tonight, as they do battle with the much fancied China PR.

Ahead of the game, we take a look at five key facts that may come into play as this game takes centre stage.

#5 First ever AFC Asian Cup encounter

This will be the first encounter at the AFC Asian Cup between Philippines and China PR.

While the two sides have faced off against each other before, the AFC Asian Cup is yet to see any sort of action between the two sides, largely due to Philippines not qualifying for the tournament.

#4 Red Hot China PR?

Since the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, China PR have won each of their four AFC Asian Cup group stage matches – all by a one-goal margin.

That was seen in the previous game as well, but this might be a tougher ask against Philippines.

#3 Plenty to play for, for the debutants

Philippines lost their first-ever match at the Asian Cup 0-1 to Korea Republic – only four debutants have lost their first two matches in the competition – Palestine in 2015, Bangladesh in 1980, South Yemen in 1976 and Cambodia in 1972.

#2 Lucky number two for China PR

China PR have scored exactly two goals in four of their last five AFC Asian Cup group stage matches, scoring once in the other clash.

They’ll do well against Philippines’ sturdy back line to score two and not concede tonight.

#1 Philippines to hit on the break

In their 1-0 loss to Korea Republic, Philippines recorded a 18.2% possession figure – the lowest posted in an AFC Asian Cup game since the 2011 tournament.

Similar tactics tonight could see them hit China PR on the break.