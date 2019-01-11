AFC Asian Cup 2019: We are confident of getting the job done – China PR head coach Marcello Lippi

China PR have asserted absolute dominance since the beginning of their AFC Asian Cup campaign this year. After having defeated Kyrgyz Republic by 2-1, China the two-time runners-up now look to seal three points in their game against Philippines to ensure their spot in the knockout stage.

China PR’s head coach, Marcello Lippi addressed his almost 40-year-old friendship Philippines’ coach Sven-Goran Eriksson ever since he played back in Italy. Being familiar with his style, Lippi knows what challenge lies ahead of him and trusts his team to put an equally good fight.

“We have known each other since I was with Juventus and it will be great to face another team led by him. It will be a challenge but I believe in my team and we are confident of getting the job done. Philippines play a European style of football as they are very physical and strong. We have to match their style of play and I have been emphasizing this to the players.”

Although China beat Philippines 8-1 when they last met, Lippi believes that his players still have to improve their performance as compared to their the last game. Clearing his intentions about the match, he stated that they know three more points will seal the team’s place in the knockout stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Considering that this could be the time Lippi is leading China PR into the Asian Cup, the team would look to reach the finals for the third time and finally return home with the trophy.