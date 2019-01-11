A 2-0 defeat against Jordan at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 led to Syria’s head coach Bernd Stange being sacked. While it was earlier reported that Syria will once again play under their former coach Ayman Hakeem, new reports suggest that former Syrian player and coach, Fajr Ibrahim will accompany the team for the rest of the tournament.

While the Facebook post from Syria Arab Federation of Football suggests that former coach Hakeem, who led Syria during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, is back, Alkaas claims that Fajr Ibrahim is yet another name who would be heading to UAE to back the Syrian football team.

After their loss against Jordan, Syria could grab onto just one point from their two matches at the AFC Asian Cup. It was later announced by the Syria Arab Federation of Football that the Stange has been axed owing to the team’s result.

This makes the German the second coach to be sacked during the 2019 edition of the AFC Asian Cup following Thailand’s head coach Milovan Rajevac – who was axed after his team suffered an embarrassing 1-4 loss against India in their opening match.

It is yet to be confirmed which of the two will be handed the charge of the Syrian for the rest of the tournament. Indeed, it will be an important call to make as Syria will next face the defending champions Australia in the last match of Group B.