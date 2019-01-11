AFC Asian Cup 2019: Fans single out Ashique Kuruniyan’s performance against UAE as a major worry

India recently lost 2-0 to AFC Asian Cup 2019 hosts UAE which saw their hopes of reaching the knockout stages slightly dimmed.

Entering the clash at the top of Group A after a big win over Thailand, many were hoping that India would stun the hosts and stay unbeaten in their run.

However, they were wasteful with their chances and failed to capitalise on their opportunities – eventually paying the price by allowing two goals for their rivals.

Now they find themselves off the top of the group must now beat Bahrain in order to move on.

Fans aired out their frustration through social media but seemed to have put much of the blame on Ashique Kuruniyan.

The 21-year-old had difficulty settling down in the match and failed to lead the team to victory.

This prompted many to air their grievances:

Always thought Willian was the shitiest winger. Ashique proved me wrong. He looked so bad. Did nothing good. — Vishnu Raj (@iamVishnuRaj) January 10, 2019

Others believe that Ashique shouldn’t be given chances moving forward:

Already think that Komal thatal Could be better option than Ashique & he ruined the match he got chance to score & he failed #INDUAE #SunilChhetri #AFCasiancup #AFCAsianCup2019 @IndianFootball — Harshal Tathe (@hrshlofficial) January 10, 2019

Others admitted that while he did well in the first match, he was nowhere to be found against UAE.

Ashique should’ve been substituted much earlier. He bossed the Thailand game, but very ineffective today. #INDUAE #backtheblue — Ankshuman Baruah (@ankshuman_tweet) January 10, 2019

Others thought that he should have been taken off as he was not contributing in the match:

True. Udanta could have stayed,maybe moved up and Ashique taken off because he looked tired. https://t.co/iD1Bzuw9Lc — Dhiman Sarkar (@DhimanHT) January 10, 2019

Some believe that a change in position was needed for him to be more effective:

Ashique was a better striker he was poor as winger Bringing JEJE was a knee-jerk reaction which caused us some creativity and pace

JEJE was good at holding ball but his pace made our attacks slow thus letting UAE more time to track back.#INDvUAE — has (@smhassan87) January 10, 2019

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Pritam and Ashique, we need to talk — Weed (@goonerblues) January 10, 2019

Ashique was the weakest link on the pitch today.. left wing was there for the taking but wasn’t exploited well #INDUAE #AsianDream — Ayan (@Ayanalysis) January 10, 2019

Ashique Kuruniyan was pathetic today. — BoozeLee (@BooozeLee) January 10, 2019

Ashique should have been taken off. Udanta should have stayed. He’s our best option on the right. Bad substituton. #INDUAE — Rohit Dahiya (@rohitdahiya003) January 10, 2019



Hopefully the 21-year-old can bounce back and prove his doubters wrong in the future.