AFC Asian Cup 2019: Fans single out Ashique Kuruniyan’s performance against UAE as a major worry

India recently lost 2-0 to AFC Asian Cup 2019 hosts UAE which saw their hopes of reaching the knockout stages slightly dimmed.

Entering the clash at the top of Group A after a big win over Thailand, many were hoping that India would stun the hosts and stay unbeaten in their run.

However, they were wasteful with their chances and failed to capitalise on their opportunities – eventually paying the price by allowing two goals for their rivals.

Now they find themselves off the top of the group must now beat Bahrain in order to move on.

Fans aired out their frustration through social media but seemed to have put much of the blame on Ashique Kuruniyan.

The 21-year-old had difficulty settling down in the match and failed to lead the team to victory.

This prompted many to air their grievances:

Others believe that Ashique shouldn’t be given chances moving forward:

Others admitted that while he did well in the first match, he was nowhere to be found against UAE.

Others thought that he should have been taken off as he was not contributing in the match:

Some believe that a change in position was needed for him to be more effective:

Here are some more reactions from fans:


Hopefully the 21-year-old can bounce back and prove his doubters wrong in the future.

